Dubious MTS door knocker attempts to enter home, police warn

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a suspicious man wearing an MTS jacket who attempted to enter a woman's home on Thursday evening in the Transcona area.

A 46-year-old woman said the dubious door knocker claimed to be with the telecommunications company, a police news release said.

The homeowner, who was not identified, reported a man knocked on her door at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue W.

He asked for entry into the home but the homeowner wouldn't let him in and he left without incident, police said.

He was approximately 35 years old and about five feet, four inches tall, police said.

Bell MTS is not currently conducting door-to-door canvassing in the area, police said.

Salespeople and staff travelling door-to-door on behalf of legitimate companies should be able to present identification indicating their business or organization affiliation, police said. Use caution before allowing them into your home.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Police ask people to report all suspicious activity and any relevant information that may help investigators by calling 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

