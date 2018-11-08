Police to talk about violence — shootings, homicide, standoff — in Winnipeg

A spate of violence in Winnipeg has prompted Winnipeg police to hold a news conference to talk more about the incidents, including an exchange of gunfire between officers and a barricaded man.

The news conference, which will be live streamed by CBC News at 2 p.m., will cover:

Armed and barricaded incident (Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue).

Shooting (Aikins Street).

Homicide (Garry Street).

Robbery (Young Street).

Shooting (Salter and Bannerman).

The shooting at Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue, in the city's North End, is separate from the armed and barricaded incident at the same corner, police said.

The armed and barricaded incident began around 6 a.m. Wednesday, with police urging people to stay away from the area. They didn't say what was happening, however.

Shortly after noon, police said the situation had been resolved. But at 1 p.m., officers were back again and a number of schools in the area were put into hold-and-secure situations, which means classes continued but the doors were locked so no one could enter or leave.

That's when police said there were reports of gunfire.

Officers also set up a perimeter around the area and asked residents within it to remain in their homes and those who weren't home not to return.

After an exchange of gunfire between officers and someone in a house, a lone male was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's news conference is also expected to address a robbery that drew a large number of officers to the West End and shut down streets.

Heavily armed officers appeared to be involved in a standoff with someone in a business at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Young Street around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The canine unit and tactical teams were also on scene.

CBC reporter Jillian Taylor saw three people brought out of the building around 11 a.m. — a man and a woman escorted by police and another man in handcuffs.

Most of the police units were gone by noon.