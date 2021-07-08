Winnipeg man charged after pickup truck driven onto Manitoba Legislature steps

A man has been charged after a truck was driven through safety pylons up the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday, police say.

Policed swarmed the downtown Winnipeg building after a pickup truck drove up the steps around 6:30 p.m.

A man exited the vehicle in an agitated state and was arrested and taken into custody, Const. Jay Murray said during a Thursday news conference. A female passenger was arrested and released.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with dangerous driving and mischief under $5,000. He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

No injuries were reported, Murray said.

Witnesses said they saw a man get out of the truck and heard him shout about graves, bodies and Indigenous children.

A truck sits on the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday, with police and their vehicles in the foreground. Police will speak about the incident at 12:30 p.m. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

After he was arrested, police were seen leading a woman into the Manitoba Legislature in handcuffs, and back out a short time later. She was uncuffed and overheard telling police she was embarrassed before she got into the back of a police cruiser. She was later released without charges.

The incident happened near where a Queen Victoria statue was toppled a week ago during one of two Winnipeg rallies on Canada Day to protest the nation's treatment of Indigenous Peoples.

Murray acknowledged "heightened tensions" in the area since Canada Day.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said government officials haven't yet formally met to decide how to respond to the vehicle incident, but he said Justice Minister Cameron Friesen is already involved in discussions about security issues at the legislative building.

"Our security … do just a fantastic job for us all the time, but we do need to make sure that they have the proper resources to make sure that public places like the legislature are secure," Fielding said during a Wednesday morning news conference about changes to Manitoba Hydro rates.