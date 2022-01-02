Winnipeg police probe incident along Fermor Avenue

Winnipeg police are at the scene of what appears to be a serious traffic-related incident along a major thoroughfare in Winnipeg.

Police were blocking traffic from the westbound lanes of Fermor Avenue from Lagimodiere Boulevard to Westmount Drive Saturday night, investigating what appeared to be a serious collision involving at least one vehicle.

Just north of Westmount Drive, a black car appeared badly damaged with a smashed-up front end, surrounded by debris.

An officer was seen taking photographs of the scene while another analyzed dozens of evidence markers that dotted the closed lanes of Fermor Avenue.

It is not known if there were any injuries.