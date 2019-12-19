Police renew calls for tips 5 years after fatal hit and run

Police continue to ask the public to help find out who the driver was in a hit and run that took a man's life — five years ago.

Cody Joss, 21, was hit by a westbound vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2014, while walking north on Inkster Boulevard at McGregor Street, police said.

The vehicle left before police arrived, Winnipeg police said.

Joss was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and did not recover.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is not the first time police have renewed calls for tips regarding Joss' case.

Police asked for the public's help on May 22, 2015, and then again on Dec. 19, 2016.

Family and friends also renewed calls about three weeks after the hit and run.