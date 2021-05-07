Police investigating after teen girl grabbed by man in Valley Gardens area

Winnipeg police are warning the public after a girl in her early teens was grabbed by a man on her way home from school in the city's Valley Gardens area. She was able to break free from the man before he drove off.

Police say around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday police were called to an incident that happened at the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Molson Street.

According to police, the teen girl saw a man in a grey truck drive past her and wave. He then made a U-turn and came back to ask her if she needed a ride home. When she refused, police say the man got out of his truck and approached her, grabbing her by the wrist. Other students in the area shouted at the man and he returned to his truck and drove off.

The girl was not physically injured.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old with brown hair and a brown mustache, tall and slim with a chipped front tooth. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and a baseball hat. The truck is described as grey in colour and used.

The child abuse unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).