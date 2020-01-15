Police tape surrounds home in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood

Two police cars and yellow police tape surround a two-storey home in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the house — in the 500-block of Alexander Avenue near the corner with Isabel Street — around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for what they call "suspicious circumstances."

Police have not said what happened or if anyone is injured but expect they might be there for a while.

An officer on Wednesday morning said investigators could be holding the scene for a couple of days.

The home is across the street from Dufferin elementary school. There is no word if classes will be affected by the investigation.

