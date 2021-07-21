Driver swerves into garage after officer shoots stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man was arrested Tuesday morning after he drove toward a police vehicle following an attempted traffic stop, and then swerved into a nearby garage after an officer shot the stolen vehicle he was driving, according to police.

The incident started around 11:30 a.m., when police tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Brazier Street and Johnson Avenue W., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

That intersection is in the city's Chalmers neighbourhood, a block east of Henderson Highway.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued to drive very slowly, according to police.

Several general patrol vehicles then entered the area, and the driver suddenly accelerated and headed directly toward one of those vehicles, police allege.

That's when one of the officers shot at and hit the vehicle — which then swerved into a nearby garage.

The 39-year-old man driving the vehicle wasn't injured, but was taken to hospital by ambulance for "unrelated medical precautions," police said.

He was also taken into custody.

The man was charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 — a charge police spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon confirmed was connected with the vehicle.

The driver was also charged with flight while pursued by a peace officer and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, the release said.