Apparent police standoff blocks evening traffic in Riverview

Residents in Winnipeg's Riverview neighbourhood were kept up Thursday night by what appeared to be a police standoff that lasted a couple of hours.

At 9 p.m., tactical officers could be seen on Maplewood Avenue, between and Fisher Street and Mabel Street. Traffic was blocked off to the area and an ambulance waited nearby.

As the incident progressed, officers could repeatedly be heard talking to someone through a loudspeaker. On at least a couple of occasions, sirens, loud bangs and flashes could be seen.

Police helicopter Air 1 was also on the scene.

Just after 11 p.m., officers led a man away from the scene and put him in the back of a cruiser, which drove away.

Police could not provide further details.