Male dead in Winnipeg police shooting on Salter Street

A male has died after being shot by Winnipeg police in the city's North End.

Police said in a Friday evening statement an officer had an "officer-involved incident" with the male at the intersection of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue at about 4:15 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. They did not release his name or age or any details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police said they have turned the investigation over to the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in Manitoba.

TRAFFIC ALERT: SALTER AND MOUNTAIN.<br>All lanes are closed by WPS.<br>Use alternate routes.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://t.co/JtDBd2B0Hc">pic.twitter.com/JtDBd2B0Hc</a> —@WinnipegTMC

More from CBC News: