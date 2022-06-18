Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Male dead in Winnipeg police shooting on Salter Street

A male has died after being shot by police in the city's North End.

Case turned over to Independent Investigations Unit

Police hold the scene after a male was shot and killed at Salter Street and Mountain Avenue on Friday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Police said in a Friday evening statement an officer had an "officer-involved incident" with the male at the intersection of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. 

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. They did not release his name or age or any details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. 

Police said they have turned the investigation over to the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in Manitoba.

