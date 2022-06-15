Winnipeg man in hospital after being shot by police in Portage la Prairie

A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by police officers in Portage la Prairie early Wednesday morning.

Mounties responded to a call about a break-in at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man., about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg, just before 4 a.m., an RCMP news release said.

They found a suspect, a 27-year-old man from Winnipeg, driving on Highway 1, police said.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, it rammed the police vehicle several times and tried to run it off the road, the RCMP news release said.

The police vehicle was pinned between the suspect's vehicle and the trailer it was towing.

When the officer got out of the RCMP vehicle, the man drove toward the officer and then took off, the release said.

The officer fired shots during the incident, police said.

The man was arrested shortly afterward and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The officer has minor physical injuries.

The unnamed suspect has been charged with attempted murder on police.

Manitoba's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, has been notified.

More from CBC Manitoba:

