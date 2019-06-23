Man shot by masked assailant at North Kildonan ATM
Shot man calls 911 while driving himself to Winnipeg police station
A man drove himself to a police station after being shot at an ATM in North Kildonan early Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Police Service received a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. Monday from a man who said he'd been shot and was driving himself to the North District Police Station on Hartford Avenue.
The man said he was visiting an ATM at a financial institution near Henderson Highway and Springfield Road, when he was shot by a masked assailant.
When he arrived at the police station, he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and was sent to hospital with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service in stable condition.
At the intersection of Henderson Highway and Springfield Road there is a Bank of Montreal and a Cambrian Credit Union.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
