Police shoot teen during encounter in Winnipeg's North End

A male teen was shot by police in Winnipeg early Thursday after officers were called to the city's North End.

Police were called just after midnight to Mountain Avenue, just off Salter Street, about shots being fired. When they got there, they came across a teen and there was an "encounter" that led to at least one officer firing a weapon.

The Winnipeg Police Service has not said what happened during the encounter, including whether or not the teen drew a weapon on police to prompt the shooting. They also haven't released his age.

"At this point, I don't know if it was an exchange of [gunfire] or if just a one way [shooting]," said police spokesman Const. Pat Chabidon.

The teen was sent to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries and has since been released.

Chabidon did not know how many officers were involved or if more than one fired a gun. No officers were injured, he said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified of the incident.