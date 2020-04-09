16-year-old girl shot by Winnipeg police dies in hospital

A 16-year-old girl shot on Wednesday afternoon by Winnipeg police later died in hospital, police say.

Police officers gave the girl first aid near the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue before she was taken to hospital in critical condition.

She died in hospital, police said in a news release Thursday.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray spoke to the media Wednesday after the shooting, but provided few details.

A 16-year-old girl shot by police was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A collision involving several vehicles at the intersection shortly after 5:30 p.m. led to the police shooting, Murray said Wednesday.

Several people were arrested.

Zane Tessler, the civilian director of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, said the police watchdog is investigating the shooting and is still at the scene.

It's not clear yet how many officers were involved in the shooting, he said.

There was another officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning on Anderson Avenue between Salter and Charles streets. A man was taken to hospital and died after police received a report about a man with a gun.

Tessler says the IIU is investigating both shootings, and it's a lot of work for investigators.

"Two officer-involved shootings, one in southeast Winnipeg and one in the North End of Winnipeg, about 11 hours apart," he said.

"[It's] challenging on its own and compounded with the COVID-19 influence now as well."

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth is scheduled to provide more details about both officer-involved shootings at 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that might help with the investigations are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.