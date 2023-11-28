Winnipeg officer shoots man dead after being pinned by vehicle, police say

A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.

An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.

When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.

The officer fired his gun, striking the man driving the vehicle, police said.

Additional officers arrived and provided emergency medical care to the man who was shot before he was rushed to hospital, where he died.

A female passenger remains in police custody, police said.

An alley behind Dalhousie Drive, between Ulster Street and Lasita Road in the city's Fort Richmond area, was taped off and blocked by police cruisers throughout the morning.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police are not releasing any additional information while the watchdog investigates.