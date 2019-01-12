Man dies after being shot in altercation with Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a man is dead following an altercation and subsequent police shooting in the city's West End on Friday.

At around 7:50 p.m., police say they encountered a man near Sargent Avenue and Maryland Street who was acting suspiciously.

The man fled that area, and officers made contact with him again in a nearby vacant lot. The man pulled out a weapon, and police shot him, a Winnipeg Police Service media release said.

He was given medical treatment and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police say.

As of noon on Saturday, traffic was still blocked on a stretch of Sherbrook Avenue between Ellice and Sargent avenues, as police continued to investigate.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Friday's incident was the second officer-involved shooting within a span of 48 hours for Winnipeg police.

On Wednesday evening, officers opened fire on a car at the intersection of Panet Road and Nairn Avenue after they say the driver rammed through a police barricade. A 23-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound and released from hospital.