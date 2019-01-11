Police investigate 'officer-involved serious incident' in West End

Winnipeg police have a stretch of Sherbrook Street blocked off in Winnipeg's West End while they investigate what they're calling an "officer-involved serious incident" in the area.

Several police cruisers could be seen in front of homes in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street and the street was blocked off to traffic between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

In an email sent to media around 10:15 p.m. Friday police said they were investigating a "serious event" that happened just before 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue.

Police said to expect a "heavy police presence over the next several hours," but added there is currently no threat to the public.