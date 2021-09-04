Dog killed by RCMP after police service dog attacked in Southern Manitoba

A large dog was shot and killed by RCMP on Friday after police say it attacked a police service dog while Mounties were investigating a property in the rural municipality of Hanover.

Officers were executing a search warrant in a rural area connected to a stolen property investigation when a roughly 90 pound dog attacked the police service dog Mack, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

Mounties tried to protect Mack, but couldn't pull the other dog off of him.

In order to prevent further injury to Mack and to the officers that were helping, the attacking dog was shot, the release said. The attacking dog died of his injuries.

Mack was taken to a veterinarian for injuries to his face and shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Two officers also sustained minor injuries while trying to protect Mack.

The suspect connected to the stolen property investigation, a 30-year-old man from the area, was arrested without further incident.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified of the incident.

