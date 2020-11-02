Winnipeg police at 'potentially serious incident' in Riverview neighbourhood

Police have surrounded a home in Winnipeg's Riverview neighbourhood and a nearby elementary school has been put into hold-and-secure to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the building.

Police have not provided any information on what is happening other than it being "a potentially serious incident" in the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue.

The area has been closed off to the public.

Riverview school, about a block away, has been impacted by the situation although a note emailed to parents says "our building is safe."

Students who usually go home for lunch were kept at the school.

"We will ensure all students are fed once [the hold and secure] has been lifted," the note from the school says.

