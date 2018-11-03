Explosive device found during police raid in West Elmwood leads to charges for 6

An explosive device found in a West Elmwood area home during a police raid has led to charges against six people.

Members of the Winnipeg Police major crimes unit and tactical support team were involved in an investigation on Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Hespeler Avenue, police said in a media release. The bomb unit removed a device suspected to be a small explosive from the home.

A police spokesperson said the device is being tested, but does not believe there was a concern for public safety at the time it was removed from the home.

Police also seized a laptop and printer, blank identification cards, forged identification cards, stolen identification cards, blank cheque templates and a stolen cheque from the home.



A man, 32, a second man, 37, two 29-year-old men, and two women, 39 and 40, have been charged with possession of an explosive device without lawful excuse, forgery, possession of identity documents, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.



The two women have been released on a promise to appear.