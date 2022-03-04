A St. Catherines, Ont., man was arrested at the Winnipeg airport early Friday morning after airport security alerted the police to a suitcase containing a large sum of cash, RCMP say in a news release.



The man, 20, who was travelling to Toronto, was accused of possession of proceeds of crime. He remains in police custody.

RCMP told CBC News that the preliminary estimate of the seized cash was just over $600,000 Cdn.



Police found additional cash and numerous cell phones in the man's carry-on luggage.



