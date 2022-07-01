Police searching for missing man, 60, last seen Thursday morning near Kenora

Police in northwestern Ontario are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen Thursday morning.

The Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says Brian Churchill, 60, was last seen leaving his residence in Keewatin, just west of Kenora, around 10 a.m.

His vehicle was later found abandoned on Highway 17A near Beryl Winder Road, a few kilometres north of Keewatin, police said in a Friday morning news release.

Churchill is five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, police said. He is mostly bald with collar-length black and grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kenora OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.