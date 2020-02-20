Police searching for man suspected of attack and carjacking in Elie, Man.

Headingley RCMP are searching for a man wanted for attacking a homeowner and stealing their truck in a small community west of Winnipeg.

At about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a carjacking in Elie, about 44 kilometres west of the city, according to a news release issued on Thursday.

Police said an adult man dressed in black had gone to a home in the community of about 700 and told the homeowner that his vehicle had broken down and he needed a boost.

The homeowner agreed to give the man a ride to the broken-down vehicle.

While driving, the suspect attacked the homeowner and forced them out of the vehicle.

The suspect stole the truck and drove away in the direction of Highway 1, according to the release from police.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries.

RCMP scoured the area but did not find the stolen vehicle.

Police described the man they are looking for as 5-10 and 170 pounds with short black hair and a possible deformed lower lip. They said he was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the attack.

The vehicle is a red 2014 Ford F150 XLT with Manitoba licence plate EMV 397.

