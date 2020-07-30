Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Gateway Road Wednesday night

A man has died after being injured in a hit-and-run collision while riding his bike near Gateway Road Wednesday night, police say.

Emergency responders got to the intersection of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street around 10 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

The cyclist, 50, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, the release said. Anyone with information that could help investigators and who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Early Thursday morning, green and yellow evidence markers littered a section of Grey Street between Munroe and Moncton Avenues.

Several police vehicles, including a checkstop bus, were also at the scene.

The incident will require police to keep the block closed for several hours, Winnipeg Police Service Duty Office Insp. Mark Hodgson said in a statement to media late Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, police did not know how much longer the street would be closed for.