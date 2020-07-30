Road closed in Elmwood due to 'serious occurrence,' police say

A "serious occurrence" in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood late Wednesday night caused police to shut down one block of the street as officers investigate.

Early Thursday morning, green and yellow evidence markers littered a section of Grey Street between Munroe and Moncton Avenues.

Several police vehicles, including a checkstop bus, were also at the scene.

The incident will require police to keep the block closed for several hours, Winnipeg Police Service Duty Office Insp. Mark Hodgson said in a statement to media late Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, police did not know how much longer the street would be closed for.