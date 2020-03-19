Police tape surrounds taxi with distress light on, part of Burrows Avenue closed to traffic
A block of Burrows Avenue is cordoned off with police tape and closed to traffic in both directions.
Burrows Avenue blocked off from McGregor Street to Andrews Street
Police tape and several cruiser vehicles surround a Duffy's Taxi vehicle with its distress light on in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
Burrows Avenue is closed to traffic in both directions between McGregor and Andrews streets.
Police are investigating a serious incident that happened around 5:30 a.m., and they will release more information later, they said.
