Police release video they hope will lead to Gabriel Coates' killer

Police have a released a video of two people they believe may have vital information on the death of Gabriel Radford Coates.

Coates, 44, was found dead in a park near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street on June 19. Police believe he had been assaulted early that morning or late the night before.

"These two individuals, we think, may be critical witnesses or may have a small detail that could be helpful," Const. Rob Carver told reporters at a news conference Friday morning.

"We'd either like them to hopefully see this and come forward, or if somebody recognizes them, they'd let us know."

Carver thinks the people in the video are wearing light-coloured sweaters and sweat pants made to look much lighter than they are because of the lighting on the street.

Fighting back tears, Sarah Coates, Gabriel's older sister, also spoke at the news conference, asking anyone who might have information about her brother's death to come forward.

"My mother and father had to bury their son, and no parent should have to do that," she said.

"I would like to personally make an appeal to the homeless community. Anybody who has any information or talked to Gabriel, or if he talked to you, I would encourage you to please come forward.

"I'm appealing to you because I was a homeless person for a year and I still have friends out there."

Police previously said Coates, 44, was living a transient life, and a tent and a shopping cart filled with personal belongings were found in the park where he was killed.

Gabriel Coates, 44, was found dead in a Point Douglas green space last month. Homicide investigators ask members of the Winnipeg homeless community who may know what happened to contact police. (Submitted by Rebekah Coates)

Police obtained the video by canvassing businesses and residents near the crime scene, but they're not saying who gave them the video.

"That's not to say we don't have more images," Carver said, adding homicide detectives don't want to release the exact location of the video at this time.

Police ask anyone who might have information about the case to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

