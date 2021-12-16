Police watchdog investigates fatal shooting of hitchhiker by RCMP

An RCMP shooting that left a man dead northwest of Portage la Prairie, Man., is being investigated by Manitoba's police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit said it was immediately contacted by RCMP after the shooting, which happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday outside the community of Westbourne, about 20 kilometres northwest of Portage la Prairie.

Police said a man and his female passenger stopped for the hitchhiker on Highway 16. The hitchhiker attacked and stabbed the driver, who was able to pull over to the side of the road, police said. The hitchhiker then ran off.

Officers found a man trying to get into vehicles a short distance down the highway, at the junction with Highway 50.

The man was armed with a knife and a confrontation with officers resulted in him being shot and pronounced dead a short time later, a news release from the IIU said.

The man has been identified as a 31-year-old from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, police said on Thursday.

No further information is being released at this time.

Neither the RCMP nor the IIU release gave any details about the nature of the confrontation prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time, the IIU release said.

The stabbing victim is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Because the incident involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor has been made to the Manitoba Police Commission, the IIU said.

Anyone with information or video footage that might help the investigation is asked to contact the Independent Investigation Unit at 1-844-667-6060.