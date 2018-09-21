Winnipeg police find woman hiding inside hollowed-out loveseat during mailbox-theft raid

A woman was found hiding inside the back of a hollowed-out loveseat during a Winnipeg police raid on Thursday.

Winnipeg police were helping members from the RCMP, who had arrest warrants for two people wanted in connection with a rash of thefts from mailboxes in the rural municipalities of Springfield, St. Clements and East St. Paul, as well as the Selkirk area.

Inside a residence on Fiorentino Street, in the Transcona area, police found the 29-year-old woman as well as a loaded sawed-off shotgun wrapped in Hells Angels clothing.

A 44-year-old man was also arrested.

Both have been charged with numerous counts of weapons-related offences. The man was also charged with failing to comply with prior court orders.

The woman had outstanding warrants for obstruction of justice, failing to comply with court orders and failing to appear for a court date.