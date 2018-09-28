Skip to Main Content
Cash, cocaine, weapons found during raid in Crane River, Man.

Police seized cocaine, money and a cache of weapons — including a samurai sword — during a raid in Crane River, Man., last week.

3 arrested, charges pending

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP seized cocaine, cash and a cache of weapons during a raid in Crane River, Man., on Sept. 21. (Submitted by RCMP)

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP announced details of the raid Friday.

Police searched a home in Crane River around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Once inside the home, police found just over 150 grams of cocaine, eight guns and a large sum of Canadian cash.

A police photo of the seized items that was sent to media appears to shows a samurai sword and machete.

Three people have been arrested and charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate.

Crane River is roughly 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

