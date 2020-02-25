Winnipeg police raids land 3 Ontario men facing gun, drug trafficking charges in custody

Three Ontario men are facing several charges related to trafficking and possession of drugs and a loaded handgun after Winnipeg police raided two homes.

On Monday, members of the gangs and guns unit, along with the tactical support team and central district community support unit, executed several search warrants at a couple of properties in west Winnipeg.

Officers conducted the searches at a suite in a residential building on Portage Avenue in Wolseley, and another on Ronald Street near Grant's Old Mill in the Booth area.

In total, 210 grams of fentanyl, 728 grams of cocaine and 192 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the homes, in addition to more than 24,600 Oxycodone tablets, 450 grams of a cutting agent, $113,790 and a loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun.

In total, police say an estimated street value of more than $162,600 in scheduled substances and $120,000 in Oxycodone tablets have been taken off the streets.

The men — a 25-year-old man from Toronto, a 25-year-old from Mississauga and a 22-year-old from Pickering — were detained in custody.

All three have been charged in connection with trafficking fentanyl, possessing cocaine and Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing meth, an unauthorized loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, and proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The Pickering man has also been charged of flight while being pursued by a peace officer.

The Mississauga man is facing three additional charges of failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

