Police probe Winnipeg's 43rd homicide of 2021

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating Winnipeg's 43rd homicide of the year, one short of the record set in 2019.

Police were called to a house in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday to attend a serious injury.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a man inside the residence.

The homicide unit is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).