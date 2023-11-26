Multiple people dead, injured after homicide on Langside Street: Winnipeg police

Multiple people are dead and injured after a homicide on Langside Street early Sunday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the 100 block of Langside just after 4 a.m.

At least five police cars were at the scene near Langside Grocery at about 9 a.m. Officers blocked off Langside from Sara Avenue to Westminster Avenue.

A forensics vehicle was also on the scene at about 10 a.m.

Officers blocked off Langside Street from Sara Avenue to Westminster Avenue Sunday morning. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Kelly Nickel, who lives in an apartment nearby, said police knocked on the building's door at about 4:20 a.m.

"When we came out, we saw that the street was blocked off and there's police cars everywhere," Nickel said. "It's pretty scary that something like this would happen just a few doors down from where we live."

A homicide detective came by at about 8:30 a.m. asking for footage from the building's doorbell camera, Nickel said.

"Hopefully this doesn't happen again around here," Nickel said.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 12:15 p.m. CT in front of Winnipeg police headquarters.

