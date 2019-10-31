Police swarm street in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood

Close to a dozen police vehicles have flooded a street in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

Officers were called to Pacific Avenue, between Paulin and Ellen streets, just before 5 a.m. Thursday. The area is now closed to traffic and the public is being asked to stay away.

A police spokesperson had little information about what is happening but said the call came in as a robbery.

A CBC reporter at the scene said he can hear police using a bullhorn to call to someone inside a house, telling them to come out with their arms in the air.

The police service's armoured vehicle, as well as an ambulance, are also on the street.

The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Members of the police service's tactical team can be seen focusing their attention on a house on Pacific Avenue, near Gord Dong Park. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

