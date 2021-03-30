Body found near Winnipeg rapid transit station

A dead body was found Tuesday morning next to a rapid transit station near Winnipeg's Confusion Corner.

Officers were called to the Osborne station, near Corydon Avenue, at about 7:45 a.m., a news release from the police service said.

A spokesperson for the police service said workers located the body of an adult. Asked if transit workers found the body, police bluntly said "we have no further details to provide at this time."

Investigators remain at the scene.

Details about the person found, including the person's age and sex, have not been released.

