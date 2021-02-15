Manitoba police officer found not guilty of sharing woman's intimate images without permission

A judge has found a Manitoba First Nations Police officer not guilty of sharing intimate and explicit images and a video of a woman he was in a relationship with.

The officer was on trial in Brandon provincial court this week.

He was charged last year with two counts of publication of an intimate image without consent. He was accused of making two photos and a video of a woman available to others without her consent.

CBC News isn't identifying the officer or the woman involved due to a wide-ranging publication ban in the case.

At issue was whether or not the woman in the photos and video had given him permission to share them with others.

The woman testified in the judge-only trial that she and the officer had agreed to delete and destroy any photos or video they had of each other after they decided to end their relationship.

But two images and a 28-second video surfaced on another police officer's Hotmail account in 2017, according to Crown attorney Ashleigh Smith.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates incidents involving police in the province, became involved in the investigation and obtained the images and video in 2019.

The constable told court he believed he had obtained permission to share photos and videos of the woman with his close friends.

Judge Robert Heinrichs found the man not guilty on both counts.