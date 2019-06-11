Police officer charged after man's eye socket broken during arrest: Independent Investigation Unit

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm stemming from an arrest in which a man suffered a fractured eye socket, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, Winnipeg police officers pulled over a vehicle driving erratically near the intersection of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway on June 16, 2018.

The officers pulled the driver, who was unco-operative, out of the vehicle.

The officers used force to subdue the driver, who complained that he was injured, the investigative unit said. He was taken to hospital, where it was discovered the man's right orbital bone was broken.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates allegations of serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, found there were grounds to charge Const. Dustin Rodeck with a crime.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Aug. 7.