Winnipeg police officer charged again, this time with improper firearm storage

A Winnipeg police officer who was charged with assault causing bodily harm earlier this year faces another charge after an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy faces a criminal charge for improperly storing a firearm in an unauthorized place, the Independent Investigation Unit announced on Tuesday.

Cassidy, a member of the force for more than 20 years, was charged in January for an incident on March 2017, in which he punched and kneed a 32-year-old man while trying to help other officers arrest him.

The man, who sustained a number of head injuries, has since filed a civil lawsuit, arguing he was unlawfully arrested and beaten by the officer, who was off duty at the time.

On Tuesday, the IIU said it became aware of the allegation of improper firearm storage against Cassidy in early January.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Cassidy was charged on Aug. 30 with the unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a restricted weapon at an unauthorized place. He will make his first court appearance on Oct. 21.

More from CBC Manitoba: