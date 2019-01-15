Winnipeg police officer charged with assault

A Winnipeg police officer is charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba announced in June 2018 that it was looking into an allegation that on March 27, 2017, while assisting other officers with an arrest, an off-duty officer punched and kneed a 32-year-old man.

The assault caused a number of head injuries.

On Tuesday, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy was charged on Monday and will appear in provincial court in March.

After the arrest, the then-32-year-old was released without being charged. He then sought medical attention.

In spring 2018, the man complained to the Winnipeg Police Service about the alleged assault, saying he sustained permanent hearing loss because of it.

On April 10, 2018, he WPS notified the IIU, which is mandated to look into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Because the matter is now before the court, the IIU said it will not make any further comment.