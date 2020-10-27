Case was 'set up to fail,' man injured during arrest says after Winnipeg officer acquitted

A man who was seriously injured during a 2017 arrest says he felt let down by Crown attorneys following a Winnipeg police officer's acquittal on an assault charge last month.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy, a member of the Winnipeg Police Service for more than 20 years, was charged in January 2019 in connection with the March 27, 2017 incident.

Kenneth James Cote said Cassidy punched and kneed him that night, while trying to help other officers arrest him, leaving him with a number of head injuries and permanent hearing loss.

Cote, then 32, was released without being charged and later submitted a complaint to the Winnipeg Police Service about the incident.

Cassidy, who was off duty at the time of the incident, was acquitted after a judge said key factors in the Crown's case left him with reasonable doubt as to what took place the night of the incident.

In an emailed statement provided by his lawyer, Cote said he was unhappy with how he was represented in the case.

It didn't feel like the Crown "was really on my side," Cote said.

"It makes me feel like the case was set up to fail from the beginning. I don't know how anyone could have faith in that system."

Cote says the incident greatly affected his life. He suffered head trauma and was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, he said, and also suffers from regular migraines.

"The concussion really affected my ability to do physical labour for a long time and I almost lost my landscaping business. That night changed my entire life."

Police officers part of Crown's case

In his May 9 decision, provincial court Judge Sidney Lerner said while he did not believe key parts of Cassidy's version of events, testimony presented by witness officers who were part of the Crown's case left him with reasonable doubt, and he had no choice but to acquit.

The court heard that Cote was dropping off flyers for his business in La Salle, Man., during the early morning hours of March 28, 2017.

Cassidy, who was returning home, spotted Cote's vehicle and became suspicious.

Cassidy alleged a dangerous chase ensued, with Cote pursuing him on the Perimeter Highway. Cote testified that the opposite was true, and he was the one being pursued.

The chase ended when Cote pulled over on St. Mary Avenue in Winnipeg.

Cote testified that once out of his vehicle, police forced him to the ground and he was assaulted.

During the trial, the witness officers testified that they saw nothing untoward in the force or techniques used by Cassidy during Cote's arrest.

Lerner also noted that Crown attorney Brett Rach, who is based in Brandon, had asked the court in his closing submissions to accept Cassidy's evidence regarding the use of force during the arrest.

Cote's lawyer, Karl Gowenlock, criticized that decision, because it essentially meant the judge had to reject all of Cote's testimony as unreliable.

He also argued that the Crown should not have presented the officers as impartial witnesses during the trial.

"They have a very strong personal stake in providing a version of events where nothing untoward happened at the roadside arrest, because anything else would mean they had some level of culpability," he wrote in an email.

"Yet the Crown did not present their evidence to the court in that light, but rather as impartial independent witnesses. Everything else flowed from that decision."

A spokesperson for the province said a fair and just prosecution is always the goal, "but it is understandable that someone may be disappointed in the outcome of a case."

The Manitoba Prosecution Service is also considering appealing the decision, the spokesperson said via email.

Questions of bias

Winnipeg lawyer Zilla Jones, who was not involved in Cote's case but has represented clients in Law Enforcement Review Agency complaints in the past, questioned why the witness police officers were used as part of the Crown's case against Cassidy.

"Because they're coming from the same culture in the same institution as the accused, it doesn't seem really sensible to have them testifying on the opposite side to him," she said.

The case also raises questions about what exactly is "reasonable" when it comes to use of force, she said.

"The guy didn't do anything, so how is it OK to put your knee in his back and bring him to the ground just to find out he didn't do anything?" she said.

"That's the bigger problem, is that we've allowed police officers to use excessive force and considered it normal."

Zilla Jones has represented clients in Law Enforcement Review Agency complaints in the past. She thinks Cote's case raises questions about what is considered a reasonable use of force by police. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Gowenlock also said he feels Cassidy's acquittal provides a clear example of why the province should go back to hiring independent special prosecutors with no connection to the police, instead of the practice of getting Crown counsel from Brandon to prosecute police in Winnipeg and vice versa.

"I think the public clearly understands the inherent conflict of interest that exists when Crown attorneys prosecute police," he said.

"When you then have a judge acquitting an officer based entirely on positions taken by that Crown, I find it difficult to see how the public's trust in that system could be maintained."

Lawyer Valérie Black St-Laurent, who is the founder and executive director of the Canadian Journal of Law and Justice, agrees, saying the perception that prosecutors are biased can be just as damaging as actual bias.

"At the very least, what … [independent prosecutors] would allow is for the population to see that there is no appearance of bias here."

Cote filed a civil suit against Cassidy in 2019.

Now that the criminal case has been resolved, that lawsuit will be moving forward, his lawyer said.