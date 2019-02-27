Police look for missing 86-year-old man
John Costello was last seen in Transcona area, driving blue GMC Sierra
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in south Transcona in Winnipeg.
Police believe John Costello, 86, travelled between Lundar, Man., 110 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, Ashern, 60 km north of Lundar, and Winnipeg on Tuesday evening.
Costello is six feet, four inches tall, with an average build and short white hair. He may be wearing prescription glasses, a one-piece black snowsuit and a red hat.
He was driving a blue 2009 GMC Sierra extended cab half-ton truck, with a blue cap on the back. The licence plate is BAT 376.
Police are concerned about Costello's well-being and ask anyone with any information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.