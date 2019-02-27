Police look for missing 86-year-old man

John Costello, 86, was reported last seen Tuesday afternoon in the south Transcona neighbourhood. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in south Transcona in Winnipeg.

Police believe John Costello, 86, travelled between Lundar, Man., 110 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, Ashern, 60 km north of Lundar, and Winnipeg on Tuesday evening.

Costello is six feet, four inches tall, with an average build and short white hair. He may be wearing prescription glasses, a one-piece black snowsuit and a red hat.

He was driving a blue 2009 GMC Sierra extended cab half-ton truck, with a blue cap on the back. The licence plate is BAT 376.

Police are concerned about Costello's well-being and ask anyone with any information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.