Police in Manitoba, anyone over 18 in some areas to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Police in Manitoba will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, as will anyone over 18 in certain geographic areas hit hard by the illness.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced the change for police on Thursday evening after a virtual town-hall meeting.

"Pleased to report from tonight's COVID-19 vaccine town hall that police have been prioritized in our province and will soon be eligible for the vaccine in MB," Friesen, the former health minister, tweeted after the announcement. "Details will follow soon."

A provincial spokesperson said Manitobans over 18 in certain geographic areas will also be prioritized for vaccination.

The province is in the midst of changing eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this week, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the province's vaccination task force, said the province is considering essential workers as part of the change.

"We have seen in Wave 2, and are starting to see in Wave 3 as well, that certain parts of the province, certain geographic areas, are at higher risk of transmission generally and at higher risk of the severe outcomes," Reimer said on Wednesday.

The province has primarily been using age as an eligibility requirement, mainly because older people are more at risk of getting very sick or dying from COVID-19. Reimer said it would be feasible to vaccinate essential workers now that everyone aged 59 and up is eligible for a shot.

'Huge relief': police association

The president of the Winnipeg Police Association, which represents over 1,400 police officers and about 450 civil servants, is happy to hear that police officers will be granted priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Being included in the vaccine rollout list is a huge relief for a lot of members. There has been a lot of stress related to being on the street on a daily basis, because our members don't have the ability to work from home," said Maurice Sabourin.

"[Police] quite often will enter into dynamic scenarios where you can't wash your hands, you can't don your PPE, where you have to go hands-on with an individual without knowing any sorts of information about the person."

Many front-line officers have felt apprehension about bringing the coronavirus home to their families, and the union has fielded daily calls from members about when police may receive a priority designation, Sabourin said.

He said he expects officers will book their immunization appointments as soon as they're able.