Winnipeg police make arrests in recent homicides

Police say there may be more victims associated with their investigation into partial human remains found at an apartment building in North Kildonan on Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Rebecca Contois, 24, they said on Thursday.

Jeremy Anthony Micheal Skibicki, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody, police say.

Police are also investigating at the Brady Road landfill just south of Winnipeg, where they have identified what they called a "potential scene."

Police have also made an arrest in another homicide earlier this month.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of Richard Dominic Anthony Contois, 31, who was found injured on a sidewalk along the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge near Salter Avenue on May 6 and later died in hospital. Richard Contois and Rebecca Contois are not related, police said.

