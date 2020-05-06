Armed police surround Polo Park-area home, lead several people away in handcuffs

Neighbours gathered to watch as a brief police standoff unfolded in the Polo Park area Tuesday night, ending with several people being led away in handcuffs.

The incident began around 7:15 p.m., when members of the Winnipeg Police Service could be seen with their guns drawn, assembling around a small, one-storey house in the 300 block of Madison Street.

Approximately 10 police vehicles, including the armoured vehicle known as ARV1, were at the scene, along with a canine unit.

By about 7:45 p.m., police could be heard over a loudspeaker, telling the home's occupants to come out.

Winnipeg police outside a home in the 300 block of Madison Street Tuesday night. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Within a few minutes, people began to emerge from the home. At least four people — two men and two women — were led away in handcuffs.

When contacted by CBC News, Winnipeg police said details about the incident wouldn't be available on Tuesday night.

