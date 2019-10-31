Police surround home in West End Winnipeg

A home in Winnipeg's West End is surrounded by police tape and officers in tactical gear.

Police were called to the 1½-storey home on St. Matthews Avenue, just off Arlington Street, around 10 a.m. Thursday.

About five police cruisers are on scene but police have not released any information about what is happening.

They say it is an ongoing investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Clothing can be seen on the ground outside of a home, at the base of the front steps, where police are investigating an incident. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

