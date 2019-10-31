Skip to Main Content
Police surround home in West End Winnipeg
Manitoba·New

Police surround home in West End Winnipeg

Police were called to the 1½-storey home on St. Matthews Avenue, just off Arlington Street, around 10 a.m. Thursday.

5 cruisers on scene, public asked to avoid the area

CBC News ·
An officer stands in a yard on St. Matthews Avenue, where a home is surrounded by yellow police tape. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A home in Winnipeg's West End is surrounded by police tape and officers in tactical gear.

Police were called to the 1½-storey home on St. Matthews Avenue, just off Arlington Street, around 10 a.m. Thursday.

About five police cruisers are on scene but police have not released any information about what is happening.

They say it is an ongoing investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Clothing can be seen on the ground outside of a home, at the base of the front steps, where police are investigating an incident. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.