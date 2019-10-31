Police surround home in West End Winnipeg
Police were called to the 1½-storey home on St. Matthews Avenue, just off Arlington Street, around 10 a.m. Thursday.
5 cruisers on scene, public asked to avoid the area
A home in Winnipeg's West End is surrounded by police tape and officers in tactical gear.
About five police cruisers are on scene but police have not released any information about what is happening.
They say it is an ongoing investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.
