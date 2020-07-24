Man dies after assault at southeast Winnipeg Tim Hortons

A man is dead after an assault at a Tim Hortons in southeast Winnipeg.

Police were called to the restaurant at Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found with critical injuries and later died.

It is the city's 23rd homicide of the year.

The restaurant and parking remained blocked with tape and cruisers on Friday morning.

No information has yet been released about the man's identity or age, or if any arrests have been made.

The drive-thru is also blocked off by police. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

