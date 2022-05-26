Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault in Winnipeg

A man is in hospital after a serious assault Thursday morning in Winnipeg's Old St. Vital neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of St. Mary's Road at Essex Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

An injured man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and is currently listed as unstable, a police spokesperson said in an email.

The northbound lanes of St. Mary's Road were blocked off for several hours in the area where the man was found.

They were reopened around 8 a.m. but police still have a section of Essex Avenue blocked off.

St. Mary's Road has reopened but police still have a section of Essex Avenue blocked off. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

More news from CBC Manitoba: