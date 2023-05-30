Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Assault sends 1 person to hospital in Winnipeg

Police tape is up around three buildings, and part of Burrows Avenue in the North End has been closed as part of an investigation.

Police tape extends from apartment on Burrows to convenience store on Salter

CBC News ·
A black and white police car is parked on a street in front of an apartment building. Yellow police tape stretches across the front of the building.
A police cruiser blocks Burrows Avenue in front of the Carmen Apartments building. (Travis Golby/CBC)

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in the North End.

Winnipeg police were called to the area of Burrows Avenue and Salter Street just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No information has been provided about the sex or age of the victim.

Police tape extends from the front door of an apartment block on Burrows, past a Bell MTS building and around the corner to a convenience store on Salter at Alfred Avenue.

Westbound Burrows, between Salter and Powers streets, is closed and investigators are expected to be there for some time.

A street scene shows two police cars and yellow police tape across two buildings.
Police have taped off a stretch of Burrows Avenue in Winnipeg's North End. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now