Assault sends 1 person to hospital in Winnipeg

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in the North End.

Winnipeg police were called to the area of Burrows Avenue and Salter Street just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No information has been provided about the sex or age of the victim.

Police tape extends from the front door of an apartment block on Burrows, past a Bell MTS building and around the corner to a convenience store on Salter at Alfred Avenue.

Westbound Burrows, between Salter and Powers streets, is closed and investigators are expected to be there for some time.

Police have taped off a stretch of Burrows Avenue in Winnipeg's North End. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

