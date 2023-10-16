'Serious incident' shuts down section of Broadway at Sherbrook in Winnipeg

Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Broadway at Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg for what they call "a serious incident."

Yellow tape surrounds a section of parking lot next to a Shell gas station and into Broadway. Two police vehicles and two cadet vehicles are blocking the lanes and parking lot.

They were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday and are expected to be there most of Monday, according to police spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen.

He called it "a serious incident" but couldn't provide any more details.

Vehicles heading east on Broadway are being forced to reroute north to Portage Avenue.