Police tape surrounds Elmwood apartment building

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious incident at an apartment block in the city's Elmwood neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the building, between Stadacona and Allan streets, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

He didn't provide any additional information about what happened or whether anyone is injured.

Several police units are at the block, including the identification unit.

Police tape is blocking the sidewalk leading to the doors of the three-storey building.

