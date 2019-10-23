Police tape surrounds Elmwood apartment building
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious incident at an apartment block in the city's Elmwood neighbourhood.
Several police units are at the block, including the identification unit
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious incident at an apartment block in the city's Elmwood neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the building, between Stadacona and Allan streets, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.
He didn't provide any additional information about what happened or whether anyone is injured.
Several police units are at the block, including the identification unit.
Police tape is blocking the sidewalk leading to the doors of the three-storey building.
More news from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.